YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss a murder case against a man charged with a December 2018 shooting death.

Judge John Durkin, did, however, grant a continuance for Lavontae Knight, 26, of Ferndale Avenue, who was to go on trial March 7 for several charges in the Dec. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman who was with him.

The two were found in a car that was parked at a Market Street gas station.

The ruling came after an almost 90-minute hearing on a request by Knight’s attorney, David Betras, to dismiss the murder case because he claimed he did not receive the identity of a person whose DNA was found in one of the cars used in the crime until last week.

Betras blamed former Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa for the evidence being withheld, saying it fits a pattern when Judge Durkin ordered her removed from another murder case where Knight is the defendant because the judge found she withheld a video from the defense.

Since her removal, Cantalamessa resigned and is now working for the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.

But Betras said she also kept the evidence in the Harris case from him, and her superiors not only knew but condoned her actions. He said Judge Durkin could send a message by dismissing the indictment that her behavior should not be tolerated.

Arguing for the prosecution, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said that Cantalamessa is not an issue because she no longer works for the county.

McLaughlin said the evidence Betras claimed was withheld was found by an investigator for her office last week and promptly turned over to him after prosecutors compared their case file with that of the investigators at the city police department.

When a report on the identity of the person whose DNA was found in the car was found in police files, it was immediately disclosed to the defense, McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the evidence was turned over well before a seven-day deadline for disclosing supplementary discovery evidence before a trial to defense attorneys. She said it is common practice for supplemental discovery evidence to be turned over to defense attorneys close to trial but before the seven-day deadline.

Betras said if it was just a discovery violation, he would not have asked for a dismissal, but he did so because he believes the evidence not being turned over is part of a pattern.

Judge Durkin said in his ruling that Cantalamessa no longer works for the prosecutor’s office and the evidence was disclosed well before the seven-day deadline.

He did grant a continuance so Betras could study the evidence and prepare a case strategy around it.