Judge denies motion for JCC threat suspect to attend grandmother’s memorial

U.S. Attorneys said they have jail recordings showing James Reardon was planning on going to a friend's house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Wednesday denied a motion to allow a man accused of threatening the Jewish Community Center (JCC) to attend his grandmother’s memorial service.

U.S. Judge Patricia Gaughan had originally granted a motion filed in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio by James Reardon, 20, of New Middletown, to attend the service for his grandmother, which was to be Saturday.

However, U.S. attorneys Tuesday filed a motion asking her to revoke her original ruling, saying that they had telephone recordings of Reardon from the Mahoning County Jail. Attorneys said Reardon can be heard in those calls saying he was using the service as an excuse to get out of jail.

In three recordings on Feb. 21, Reardon said he would be at a friend’s house the day of the service and that he would not be allowed out of jail unless he attended the service, according to a motion prosecutors filed.

On Feb. 22, prosecutors said Reardon again told someone he would be at a friend’s house, their motion said.

When defense attorneys originally asked Judge Gaughan for permission to attend the service, they noted in their motion that prosecutors were in agreement with their request.

Reardon was to be allowed out of the jail to attend the service and he had to be back by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Reardon has been in custody since an August 17 search warrant was served at his home after authorities learned about a video he posted online in July, in which they say he threatened the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

The video has screams and sirens as background noise and shows Reardon holding a gun, investigators say. They say the caption identifies the man holding the gun as “local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Seamus is a nod to Reardon’s Irish heritage, authorities say.

In the video, which was taken at a shooting range and later edited to include the sirens and screams, Reardon is holding an MP-40 submachine gun.