Judge denies lowering bond for triple shooting suspect in Youngstown

The request came as Shawta Hasley waived a preliminary hearing in municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A municipal court judge Friday denied a bond reduction motion by the suspect in the shooting of three people.

Judge Carla Baldwin ruled that the $1.5 million bond given to 26-year-old Shawta Hasley, on three counts of attempted murder, shall remain the same.

Hasley’s attorney Lynn Maro made an oral motion for bond reduction after her client waived a preliminary hearing in municipal court.

The charges stem from a May 7 shooting in the 100 block of Willis Avenue that wounded three females, including a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck and is paralyzed in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Hasley was arrested May 12 during an unrelated traffic stop and his bond was set the next day at his arraignment in municipal court.

A co-defendant in the case, 20-year-old Toni Davis, has the same bond. She turned herself in to police the day after Hasley was arrested.

She was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday but she asked for it to be continued to next Friday, which Judge Baldwin agreed to.

Davis is charged with three counts of complicity to attempted murder.

There was a third suspect in the case but the lead investigator, Detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer, said right now that person is not being charged.

Maro asked for a lower bond for Hasley, saying he has only one prior conviction, a fifth-degree felony drug charge. She requested a $100,000 bond with electronically monitored house arrest.

Maro said she was making the recommendation but she noted that prosecutors and others involved in the case opposed the reduction.

Because Hasley waived his hearing, the case will now be considered by a Mahoning County grand jury.