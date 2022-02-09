YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has denied a motion by a man who is expected to be a witness in a murder trial to have his bond reinstated.

Judge John Durkin Tuesday denied a request by George Gutierres, 31, to have his bond reinstated on a charge of attempted possession of cocaine.

Gutierres was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, in his Imperial Street home on the West Side.

Another man, Lavontae Knight, 26, has been charged with aggravated murder for Donatelli’s death. That trial is expected to begin March 7 and Gutierres is expected to testify.

When Gutierres entered his guilty plea to the drug charge in Oct. 2019, he was given a $50,000 bond the day he was to be sentenced. A judgment entry in his case said that he may be called to testify in Knight’s trial.

Gutierres was arrested Aug. 27 on a gun charge following a traffic stop downtown. He posted $4,000 bond in municipal court after he was arraigned but skipped his preliminary hearing.

He was taken into custody in October by a bondsman and was taken back to jail.

The gun charge was bound over to a grand jury but dismissed by prosecutors in January.

Gutierres has been in jail since he was rearrested in October.