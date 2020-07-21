Judge denies bond for men charged with killing Youngstown man found in burning SUV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been denied for two men charged with the July 1 shooting death of a Youngstown man found in a burning SUV.

43-year-old Julius Kimbrough and 36-year-old Dawond Roddy each pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges at their arraignments Tuesday for the death of 42-year-old Raylin Blunt.

On July 1, Blunt’s body was discovered about 9:20 p.m. in his SUV, which was set afire in the 3300 block of McGuffey Road.

Kimbrough and Dowdy were arrested a couple of days later. An affidavit accompanying their arrest warrants said Kimbrough shot Blunt at an Oak Lane Avenue home, then Dowdy helped bundle the body in some blankets.

They then drove him to McGuffey Road and set the SUV he was in on fire, reports said.