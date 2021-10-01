Judge decides case of man who waited 16 years to file appeal in Youngstown murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who waited 16 years to file an appeal after he was convicted of aggravated murder had his appeal denied this week.

The 7th District Court of Appeals ruled that the appeal filed by Christopher Scott, 42, was not filed in a timely fashion and the reason he gave for not filing sooner was not good enough to waive the time limit to file an appeal.

It is surprising that Scott waited so long to file, considering that he had already been convicted once, but that conviction was overturned by the court and sent back to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, where he was convicted a second time and sentenced to a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

Scott was convicted in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, Lori Townsend, in January of 1997. Police said she was not the intended target but a man she was with at the time was.

That first conviction was overturned by the appeals court because of an issue with testimony from inmates at the county jail. Scott was retried, convicted, and sentenced in October 2002 by former Judge Maureen Cronin.

Scott had filed an appeal that was denied in 2005 by the appeals court and the state supreme court. He refiled a motion to reopen his appeal earlier this year.

In his motion to reopen, which was filed by attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones, Scott said his conviction should be overturned because his attorney at the time did not explain to him the differences between consecutive sentences and concurrent sentences.

However, the appeals court ruled that was not good enough grounds to reopen his appeal after such a lengthy amount of time.