Judge continues bond for Chicago man accused of meeting 14-year-old Canfield girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Chicago man accused of traveling to Canfield to meet a 14-year-old girl was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rayan Hussain, 19, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate James Melone to charges of pandering obscenity, disseminating material harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Magistrate Melone continued Hussein’s $35,000 bond. He has a March 30 trial date.

Hussain was arrested in December after police said he traveled from Chicago to Canfield to meet the girl who he was talking to over the phone.

Reports said Hussain had nude pictures of the girl on his phone.

Hussain served 21 days in jail before he posted his bond. He is barred from having any contact with the girl while his case is pending.