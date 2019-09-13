Judge approves seizure of 75K in drug case

Guns seized during investigation to also be turned over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal judge this week approved prosecutors’ requests to seize over $75,000 as part of the case against an Austintown man who was indicted on federal drug charges.

Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio also granted requests by the government to seize a 9mm handgun and a piece of property in Boardman as part of the investigation into Turhon Campbell, 37.

Campbell pleaded guilty June 5 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and two counts of money laundering.

The charges stem from a March 5, 2018, search warrant served at Campbell’s Washington Square Drive home in Austintown.

During the search, law enforcement personnel found $59,786 in the home along with the gun and at least 500 grams of cocaine.

An additional $15,375 was taken from a bank account that authorities said Campbell placed money into he earned from selling drugs.

Also forfeited was a piece of property at 8070 Sigle Lane in Boardman that authorities said was purchased with drug money.

According to the judge’s order, the piece of property is to be sold and the proceeds divided between U.S. Marshals for any costs they incurred during the investigation and $27,000 is to be given to a local construction company, which the order states held a third-party claim to the property. The proceeds will also be used to pay any outstanding taxes on the property, the order said.

Campbell has been held in detention since he was arrested following his indictment on March 13. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 8.