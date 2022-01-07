YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court approved a request by defense attorneys for a second competency evaluation for a man who could face the death penalty if convicted of a double murder.

Judge Durkin granted the request after an evaluation last month found that Jabrae Perry, 44, of Youngstown, was competent to stand trial for the deaths of Ayanna Mills, 49 and her son Brandon Bell, 28.

The two were shot about 10 a.m. Aug. 23 inside a building in the 1100 block of Salt Springs Road. Mills died at the scene and Bell died a few hours later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Perry fled to Columbus after the murders, where he was arrested by U.S. Marshals and brought back to Youngstown. He has been in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond since his arraignment in September in municipal court.

In October, defense attorneys Lou DeFabio and John P. Laczko asked for an evaluation, saying they believed their client did not understand the proceedings against him.

The results of that evaluation were submitted to the court Dec. 17 and that evaluation found that Perry knows what he did is wrong and is competent to stand trial.

However, the attorneys asked for a second evaluation because they believe, based on their own interactions with Perry, that he does not understand the proceedings against him, according to a motion they filed today.

Prosecutors did not object.

If convicted, Perry could face the death penalty if jurors find him guilty of aggravated murder and that he killed two or more persons.

A trial date for Perry has not been set yet.