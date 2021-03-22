Judge approves guilty plea of Boardman man in federal drug case

Rodney Self was charged after a package of fentanyl was delivered to his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, a federal judge approved guilty pleas by a Boardman man charged with having drugs delivered to his home.

The pleas to a bill of information charging Rodney Self, 45, to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute control substances and attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl were actually made March 4 to a federal magistrate.

Those pleas were submitted to U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker for her approval, which she gave Monday.

Sentencing is set for June 28.

A bill of information is often filed in a criminal case when a defendant agrees to plead guilty before a grand jury issues an indictment.

An affidavit in the case said postal authorities determined a suspicious package was to be delivered Oct. 21 to Self’s Boardman home. The package was searched in a postal facility after a search warrant was obtained and was found to contain fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Several law enforcement agencies decided to allow the package to be delivered and an undercover postal inspector left the package on Self’s porch. He was seen getting the package and driving away with it, and he was stopped a short time later in Youngstown, the affidavit said.

Reports said Self initially told authorities he did not know what was in the package. Then later, he admitted he was supposed to deliver the package to a man at a fast food restaurant on the south side of Youngstown and he believed the package contained marijuana or cocaine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Self was found Nov. 3 with a needle in his arm and had to be revived with Narcan.

The man he was supposed to meet with the package was arrested a few days before the delivery by Youngstown police after a foot chase where he ran into a tree. Police checked the path he ran and found a bag of crack cocaine and $1,569 in his pockets, the affidavit said.