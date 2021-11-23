Judge approves forfeiture of Jaguar, expensive jewelry, in federal drug case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The reviews are almost all positive for the 2014 Jaguar that Korey Moody agreed to let the federal government seize from him as part of a guilty plea in a drug case.

The Kelley Blue Book, the Bible of used cars, gives the 2014 Jaguar F-Type 2D Series Convertible a 98 percent approval rating — and that comes with some stellar comments from drivers of the car.

“The most fun I’ve had in a car ever!” wrote a user with the handle J. Edgar.

“Aston Martin panache at Jaguar pricing,” added another user who declined to give his name.

The car sells locally, depending on what options and color the buyer is looking for, between $38,000 and $45,000, according to the Blue Book.

The model Moody purchased was taken out of the drive of his Boardman home by federal agents serving a search warrant in December 2019.

Tuesday, U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent granted a preliminary seizure filed by prosecutors in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to allow the government to take the car as well as several other pricy items that belonged to Moody.

Moody, 36, entered guilty pleas earlier this month to a charge of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 25 by Judge Nugent.

Moody was one of nine people charged in June on a 58-count indictment for selling drugs in the Youngstown area. An affidavit in the case said Moody gave drugs to others to sell. Moody is also accused of using a house on Delason Avenue on the South Side for selling and storing drugs. The indictment did not say if the home was on East Delason Avenue or West Delason Avenue.

The ring was selling drugs from July to December of 2019, according to the indictment in the case.

Prosecutors say that the government should be allowed to seize the Jaguar, a 2016 Dodge Durango SUV, and three pieces of expensive jewelry valued at a total of $10,500 because they were purchased with money that Moody received from the sale of drugs.

As part of his plea agreement, Moody agreed not to contest the seizure of the items.

And judging from the other items the federal government will ultimately take possession of, Moody apparently received a lot of money from the sale of drugs.

Prosecutors said the Jaguar was titled to someone else. They did not, in court papers, say if that was the case with the Durango, which has a Blue Book value of between $20,000 and $29,000, without options.

The reviews, while not as stellar as those for the Jaguar, were still good; it has a 93.7 percent approval rating.

As for the jewelry, the government is also looking to take possession of a $2,500, 10-carat gold diamond bracelet; an 18-carat gold Rolex Watch with “after market diamond bezel” valued at $4,500; and a 14-carat gold chain with diamonds and a diamond pendant that says “Smoody,” valued at $3,500.

A conservative estimate, using the lower end of the vehicle prices, would mean the government is taking $68,500 worth of goods.

Daniel Ball, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland, said typically items such as cars or even jewelry are auctioned off by U.S. Marshals and the money from the sale is turned over to the federal government.

In the case of jewelry, sometimes it is sold to a third-party buyer, Ball said.