Judge allows Liberty Twp. man to serve time near family after drug conviction

Fontanez asked that he serve his sentence near family as he was away from his own father, who was also incarcerated while he was growing up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty Township man who asked a federal judge last week if he could be close to his family when he serves time on a drug charge got his wish.

Benjamin Fontanez, III, 31, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to 79 months in prison by U.S. Judge Sara Lioi.

Fontanez pleaded guilty August 1 to a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He was indicted on February 28 for trying to sell more than 40 grams of fentanyl on April 8, 2017.

In a sentencing memorandum last week, attorneys for Fontanez said their client knew he deserved to be punished but wanted to be close to his children because his father, Benjamin Fontanez, II, was sentenced earlier this year to 12 years in prison in an unrelated drug case.

The memorandum said Fontanez was away from his father for long periods of growing up while his father served several prison sentences and he did not want to be away from his children.

Judge Lioi directed that Fontanez be housed in a federal prison close to Youngstown so he can be near his family.

Prosecutors are also waiting for a ruling on a motion to approve the seizure of $10,734 cash, two semiautomatic handguns and three semiautomatic rifles that were found in his Liberty home when a search warrant was served there.