YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge on Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court agreed to sever the cases of two men charged with a 2021 shooting death on the South Side.

Judge John Durkin made his decision in the cases of Khayree Williams and Damon Williams, 25, who are charged with aggravated murder for the June 6, 2021, shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

Both men were to go on trial on Monday but because of the cases being severed, new trial dates will be set.

Last week, the attorney for Khayree Williams asked for the cases to be separated, citing the Bruton Rule, which occurs when a co-defendant’s statements may implicate a defendant, yet that co-defendant does not testify during the trial.

That would violate a person’s Sixth Amendment right to cross-examine a witness.

Bunch was found shot to death in a parking lot at West LaClede and Glenwood avenues. Police have not commented on a motive for his death.