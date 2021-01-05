Judge affirms ruling to declare Youngstown bar a nuisance for the city

The bar was the scene of a November 2018 homicide and at least two other shootings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Judge R. Scott Krichbaum has affirmed a ruling by a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court magistrate that shuttered a Mahoning Avenue bar.

The ruling by Judge Krichbaum affirms the December decision by Magistrate Timothy Welsh to declare the All City Sports Bar a nuisance.

Welsh’s decision came after a hearing in November on a request by the city of Youngstown to declare the bar a nuisance. The city said the bar was creating problems for police and neighbors.

The bar was the scene of a November 2018 homicide and at least two other shootings, and large crowds would often gather there, police said.

Additionally, police made several arrests outside the bar and neighbors complained about noise, litter and parking from the overflow crowds at the bar.