Judas Priest taking the stage at Covelli Centre

Pre-sale tickets to the show will be available online 10 a.m. Wednesday

Judas Priest, Mexico Hell and Heaven Music Festival

The Judas Priest heavy metal band performs during the Hell and Heaven music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Judas Priest announced show dates for their 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour on Monday, including one in Youngstown this fall.

They will be taking the stage with special guest Sabaton on September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets to the show will be available online 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday with the passcode: COVELLI.

Public on-sale tickets will be available Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $48.75 to to $102.75.

