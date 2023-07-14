BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Junior Fair Board is asking people coming out to the fair to help them stock the trailer with nonperishable food items.

Canned goods, water, and other nonperishable items can be dropped off at the trailer. Signs on the fairgrounds direct people to the trailer’s location.

The food collection is all part of a competition between junior fair boards sponsored by Farm Credit and Rural 1st. The goal is to encourage children to fight hunger.

Junior Fair Board President Tracie Shockey says donated food will be brought to the mission or schools with food pantries.

“It doesn’t take a lot just to buy a few cans or anything and you’re putting it towards a good cause. You’re helping people who are hungry that cannot go and afford it. You are also giving back to the fair in a way because you’re helping the Junio Fair Board,” Shockey said.

Earlier this week, the Junior Fair Board was presented with a $500 check for participating in Stock the Trailer. If they place in the top three for food collected, they’ll receive another donation.