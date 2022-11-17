COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday season gets underway Thursday night in the city of Columbiana with the drive-through Joy of Christmas Holiday Light Show.

The show features more than 80 outdoor displays.

Guests can also stop into Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy food and drinks and take pictures with Santa.

The cost is $20 per car or $3 per passenger in a van or bus.

The event is open from:

6–9 p.m. Thursday–Sunday, Nov. 17–Dec. 4

6–9 p.m. nightly starting Thursday, Dec. 8

The show is located at Harvey S. Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave., Columbiana.