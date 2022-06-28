HERMITAGE, Ohio (WKBN)- An employee-owned business in Hermitage is hiring and holding open interviews Tuesday and Wednesday.

Joy Cone Co. will be hosting open interviews for their available cookie operator positions on Tuesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The interviews will be held at the Hickory VFW Banquet Center on the 5000 block of East State Street in Hermitage.

According to a press release, all interviewees must complete an application at the facility on Lamor Road in Hermitage. Applications can also be found online here. There will also be applications at the event.

The positions are full time at steady 12 hour shifts. The pay scale ranges from $19-$25.59.

Joy Cone Co. offers benefits with insurance, a 401 (k) plan, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) benefits.