Josh Turner will perform live at Packard Music Hall

Country music artist Josh Turner will be performing live at Packard Music Hall on January 29, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country music artist Josh Turner will be performing live at Packard Music Hall early next year.

Turner will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., but only with the password: PACKARD.

Otherwise, tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the Packard Music Hall Box Office on Nov. 1, starting at 10 a.m.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $28 to $78.

