Boardman, Canfield townships collecting fee to deal with stormwater issues

Boardman flooding in August of 2018, sent in by David Y.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Property owners in Boardman and Canfield townships may not know it yet, but they've already been assessed a new fee to help pay for water-related issues.

It's being collected by the ABC Water District, which was formed ten years ago to handle water issues in Austintown, Boardman and Canfield townships.

Austintown is not collecting the fee but in Boardman and Canfield townships, it averages out to $37.44 a year per homeowner.

At a meeting in Canfield on Monday night, leaders and residents discussed the fee and what it'll be used for.

A recently dug up rotted-out pipe installed in the 1990s in Canfield Township was one example given of why replacing stormwater infrastructure in Boardman and Canfield is needed.

"That's why it's so important to look at this district as a way to opening new doors of revenue and funding that we couldn't get as townships," said Boardman Administrator Jason Loree.

He and Canfield Administrator Keith Rogers explained that townships are forbidden by law from using tax dollars to improve stormwater systems on private property -- but the ABC Water District is not.

To pay for the improvements, homeowners in Boardman and Canfield townships will pay a fee to the ABC District that averages $3.12 a month. Commercial properties will pay more.

"We're going to be looking at repairing lines for stormwater, catch basins, retention ponds, detention ponds, underground retention," Loree said.

John Wittmann said that extra fee is fine with him. His parents were affected by the flooding in Boardman last summer.

"Rather than just watch the pictures on TV when the floods come, maybe this can save some heartache," he said.

Newly-elected State Representative Don Manning, who represents both Boardman and Canfield, said he's not a fan.

"Another government bureaucracy that never goes away."

"The infrastructure definitely has to be taken care of and do you do it?" asked Mike Williams, who lives in Canfield Township.

He's worked construction and lifted manholes. He knew what he was seeing wouldn't last long.

"Nobody wants to pay more taxes or more fees but like I said, I just see it as necessary," Williams said.

Boardman will host a similar meeting to talk about the fee and the plan. It'll likely be sometime in the latter half of March but a date hasn't been set yet.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis said his township decided against the fee because trustees didn't want to place an additional burden on taxpayers.