Joint drug task force between Ashtabula, Trumbull counties coming to an end

ASHTABULA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Ashtabula Group (TAG), an agency that cracks down on drug trafficking, is dissolving.

Trumbull and Ashtabula counties will now form their own separate task forces.

Ashtabula County officials say a more localized effort will help implement programming aimed at providing treatment options for drug offenders.

The county will continue to use TAG drug enforcement officers previously assigned to Ashtabula County and will work with other county law enforcement agencies during investigations.

TAG will officially come to an end on June 30. The counties’ agreement is expiring and will not be renewed.