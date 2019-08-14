Join the team: Mahoning County Sheriff using social media for recruitment

A new recruitment video is getting positive reactions on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is using social media to increase its hiring pool.

The recruitment video was the brainchild of Sheriff Jerry Green and Major Bill Cappabianca.

Cappabianca said they wanted to highlight the different jobs offered in the sheriff’s office. He says the video has increased interest in the department.

“Responses on social media have been very positive. We are hoping that continues to grow and we get people interested again in being law enforcement officers, ’cause we sure could use them,” he said.

So far, the sheriff has found two solid job candidates since the video was released July 29.

You can watch the full video above.