JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies say a man’s unsafe vehicle led to a crash into a local fire station’s garage.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Johnston Fire Department on state Route 88, where a vehicle hit a garage.

Deputies say an EMT was outside when he saw the 2004 Toyota Tundra backing toward the garage. He said he began yelling at the driver to stop before noticing that he was out of the vehicle and on the ground.

The vehicle then crashed into the garage, causing some minor damage to the siding, according to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s report.

The driver, an 81-year-old Kinsman man, told investigators that when he put the vehicle in park, the gear got caught and kicked the vehicle back into reverse. He was getting out of the vehicle as the gears changed, causing him to fall out and onto the ground.

Deputies advised the man that his vehicle was unsafe and that he should not be driving it. He responded that the only issue is putting it in park, as the other gears work fine, the report stated. He agreed to drive it home and keep it parked until getting it fixed.