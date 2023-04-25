YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The father and son artwork of John Mellencamp and his son Speck is coming to the Butler Institute of American Art.

Nineteen paintings, 10 by John Mellencamp and nine by his son, will be on display in the Brown/Dennison Gallery at the museum.

The two-person exhibit celebrates figurative expressionism.

“What is clear about the art of John Mellencamp is that his works extend the rich tradition of American expressionistic art that harks back to the painterly canvases of Robert Henri (1865-1929) and the so-called early Modernists that flourished in the early part of the 20th century,” said Executive Director Louis Zona.

Speck has collaborated with his dad on a few paintings. He attended the Rhode Island School of Design and studied in Greece. Speck also worked at the Butler several years ago. He is now the executive director of the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts.

The special exhibit runs from May 7 to July 2.