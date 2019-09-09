Jogger attacked by dog in Ellsworth Twp.

A woman is being treated for several bites after she was attacked Monday jogging on a road in Ellsworth Township.

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is being treated for several bites after she was attacked Monday jogging on a road in Ellsworth Township.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. along the 4500 block of South Duck Creek Road.

A neighbor said the jogger was bitten several times as she was passing a house.

The jogger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies and the dog warden is investigating. The dog will be turned over to the dog warden for quarantine to make sure it is not rabid.