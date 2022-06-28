WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business is celebrating its 45th year. Livi Steel provides the structural foundation of new construction. It’s also hiring.

The company has been in business since 1977. It’s under a third-generation owner, and the business is as strong as ever.

Vice President Dell Gray explained their work as a structural steel fabricator. He said they do steel skeletons for office buildings, schools, warehouses and strip plazas.

Our cameras caught one worker, Brian, as he was working on the steel frame for a Canton school. He put on a plate connection that will hold other parts of the structural frame. Livi needs more fitters like Brian who have good math skills and the ability to read blueprints.

“He has to take the blueprints that we generate and lay out the steel according to the dimensions on the drawings. So they have to be accurate, If they’re not accurate, we have troubles in the field,” Gray said.

The tolerances are only an eighth of an inch. A mistake could lead to delays at the job site. Even though 99% of the work eventually gets covered in construction, this is a very important part.

Livi also needs welders who can pass a welding test, and the door is open for them to advance in the shop.

“We’re always open the door to try to have advancement for anybody in the shop, whether it be a laborer or a painter. To become a fitter,” Gray said.

Livi is constantly bidding on work for the next office building, strip mall, school or hospital. It does not require that you have professional training and does not require background checks. Livi Steel’s pay and benefits package is something the company takes a lot of pride in, and they pay all the premiums.

“We are still a family-orientated company. We treat people with respect. We give them all kinds of benefits,” Gray said.

You can apply in person at Livi Steel, 1245 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio, 44484 or email them a resume and references to ashley.morrow@livisteel.com. Questions can be answered at 330-373-1181.