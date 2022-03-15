NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Time to Market Technologies (TTM) in North Jackson makes circuit boards, electronics for the military, oil and gas applications, aerospace and more, and they are hiring.

TTM Technologies has been in North Jackson for 37 years. Vince Edmonds admits it was intimidating when he was hired.

“But, I was very intrigued in the equipment we were running here and the nature of how things assembled came together,” he said.

Edmonds started on the entry-level as a test operator, picked up the job, and was promoted after a year. He’s moved up three more times in 16 years and is now a production manager.

TTM needs the next group of workers to start like Edmonds. It’s hiring production operators for all three shifts.

Cindy Shaffer is a production operator. She aligns panels to tooling pins and makes necessary adjustments to ensure quality.

“We take great pride in what we do, the nature that we do is part of the military, so we feel like we’re defending our country. We have a sense of pride in that,” Edmonds said.

TTM also needs plating operators who add copper plating, which makes the board conductive from top to bottom.

You could be a final inspector like Sarah Antonelli and have a final magnified look over the circuit boards.

Workers like Darren White check to make sure they meet all the requirements before shipping.

TTM just wants you to be able to read, write and communicate effectively.

TTM takes care of its 175 employees with a break room where you can truly take a break and a fitness center to boost your mind and body.

The company also cross-trains so you can find your niche.

“There’s a tremendous amount of room for growth here. The opportunities just open up. And if you’re self-driven and determined to excel, this is a good place for you,” Edmonds said.

TTM Technologies also needs chemical technicians, a methods engineer, customer service reps, even maintenance technicians.

You can apply online at or call 330-538-3900.