YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be plenty of sitting around this week. You’ll eat a great meal, talk with relatives and of course watch football. Many of you will also do some thinking about a new career.

There are a couple of positions that aren’t even being advertised yet but could be just what you’re looking for. Those are the focus of JobsNow.

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber is seeing tremendous growth around the Mahoning Valley. It sees the need for increased advocacy around those efforts, so it’s creating a new position, a government affairs manager.

“The way things are going right now and the momentum we have it’s monumentally important to be able to have extra help to be able to connect local, state and federal leaders with policies, with issues, and with our community,” said Lyle Huffman, with Regional Chamber.

That means keeping aware of economic development opportunities and telling officials about them as well. That helps lead to a coordinated effort to make them successful.

“Building relationships is our business. So somebody has to have the ability to be able to build those relationships and trust,” Huffman said.

The chamber is also hiring an events coordinator. It produces 100 events every year, big and small, and needs someone to build a connection between the chamber and businesses. The position is vital.

“That person will help support the needs of the event. So that might be helping with reservations and sponsorships. Creating content and copy for those events,” said Kim Calver, with the Regional Chamber.

The chamber believes having event experience is fantastic, maybe even a degree in hospitality. But if you have event experience, be encouraged to apply and share your resume.

“It’s really that attention to detail, even if it’s a small detail because that matters to our members. And so if they have some level of customer service, or they’ve worked with people in that kind of a capacity, that goes a long way for us,” Calvert said.

The Regional Chamber hasn’t put these openings on its career page. So here’s an opportunity to get ahead of everyone else and apply first. To apply, call Sarah Boyarko at 330-744-2131 Ext. 1108 or email sarah@regionalchamber.com.