NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of the positions we feature on JobNOW could be good fits for a large number of you, and there are numerous openings. This one is more specialized, but it could be just right for you and a big opportunity at the Cafaro Company.

They are hiring a tax manager. It’s just the third time the position has opened in 30 years.

“And the type of challenge you’re gonna see in this position, you find in big national CPA firms and national law firms, they are that challenging,” said Mark Beck, vice president of the tax department.

Beck said the tax manager is responsible for assisting the accounting department in the preparation of all the business returns and being in compliance with the numerous family trusts. Cafaro has the accountants to do the returns.

This is a research position and being capable to resolve any tax issues.

“It’s critically important that some somebody is passionate about tax law, you know, passionate about client service, self-motivated to a position that requires that,” Beck said.

It’s not an entry-level position. This essentially includes all operations of the business and the family office. Qualifications include a CPA with three to five years of experience. A passion for tax law, organization, professionalism and being self-motivated.

“You’ve got to have some experience and you’ve got to you know, enjoy the intricacies of tax law,” Beck said.

It’s going to fit somebody out there. And if it’s you, the Cafaro Company would like to hear from you and talk to you about it. More information about the job and how to apply can be found on the Cafaro website.

