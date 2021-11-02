JobsNOW: Poland School District looking to fill several positions

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – You don’t need a degree in education to work for a school district, and one in Mahoning County is ready to hire for multiple positions.

Poland Superintendent Craig Hockenberry said the worker storage is impacting every position they have.

Hockenberry wants to fill as many as possible. The district is helping eliminate barriers to hiring by paying for background checks and any costs associated with someone who wants to become a school bus driver.

Transportation director Megan Roemer got her CDL and has been driving nearly every day helping out.

“It’s really rewarding to work with the kids every day. It’s a great job as far as having weekends off, evenings off, but overall, you’ll have a lot of time with your family, still,” Roemer said.

It takes about three months to get your CDL.

Poland also needs educational aides. These are people who work closely with students.

“They’re either one on one depending on the need of the student or through the classrooms helping with various supports such as academics, getting kids to where they need to be in working with our intervention specialist,” said Lauren DeJulio, director of student services.

The reward is also seeing the students grow and overcome adversities.

Poland is also taking a new approach, as it looks for people in these unprecedented times. They are going to start offering dual positions.

“If you’re not driving a bus, you could potentially work in the cafeteria and/or work as an aide. It all just depends on the fit and what people want,” Hockenberry said.

The school district also needs cooks, among its available positions. You can apply and learn more about the job openings Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Dobbins Elementary building.