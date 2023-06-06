CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The construction pace is picking up at the new TownePlace and Springhill Suites in Canfield.

One part will be for extended-stay guests and the other half has larger suites. The search for workers who will staff the hotel starts this week with a special hiring event.

A Hospitality Fair is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week from 11 a.m .to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in Canfield. Be ready for an interview.

“If you’ve never worked in hotels before, and it’s something new that you want to get into. It’s very entry-level positions all the way up to management for folks that have done this year-round,” said Cody Wyatt, vice president of operations for Kennsington Hospitality.

TownePlace and Springhill Suites will have 101 guest rooms. It could open in August. The new hotel is just a couple hundred yards from Courtyard Marriott. It has a dedicated, talented team that has won Marriott’s Diamond Circle award for a top-performing hotel from guest satisfaction ratings.

“I’m looking to mirror that team with that talent there and to continue that guest service we want to offer the same service that we offer there at the new building as well,” Wyatt said.

The positions available include housekeeping, front desk, breakfast host, maintenance, bartender, laundry and more.

Roughly 40 people will provide service in the new hotel. Wyatt believes finding the right people is vital to the hotel being a big success.

“And the job fair, I think will help us kind of get a gauge of what’s out there in the workforce. And so that we know how to staff it accordingly so that we can intend to take care of the guests when we do open those doors,” Wyatt said.

While the hotel is slated to open in August, training could begin in July.