CANFIELD, Ohio (KWBN) – Imagine a career working around money. A job in banking could be for you.

The qualifications are as simple as having a high school diploma or GED. It’s a bonus if you have cash handling experience or even banking. The best background is providing a caring touch.

“They are the frontline for us. They provide all of the service to our clients. They make sure that everybody gets what they need, and they have a good experience with the bank,” said Mark Nicastro, chief HR officer for Farmers National Bank Corp.

The Canfield Lab Branch uses virtual tellers to help people do some of the normal deposits and withdrawals, but many people still prefer the personal touch and face-to-face interaction.

“It’s really important for people that work in this industry to enjoy people, to enjoy interacting with people, to enjoy talking with people and to be a good listener,” said Rick Cruz, Canfield lab branch manager.

Universal bankers help open accounts, start a loan application or refer people to the proper person for more information.

“You have to want to serve your clients here. Our job is to answer your questions. We talked about this all the time. It’s that win-win. As long as our clients are winning, then the bank itself is going to win as your individual performers,” Nicastro.

The benefits of the job are that every day is different because each client has a distinct need. There’s plenty of room for advancement, too, even up to branch manager and beyond.

“One of the things that I can say is that if you learn how to help other people manage their money and serve their needs. You will know how to do it for yourself. You will never want for money if you learn how to do what we do,” Nicastro said.

Farmers hosts Walk-In Wednesday to learn about a career in banking. Full-time, part-time and even seasonal positions are available. On Wednesday, May 25 the event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canfield, Hudson and Orrville locations. That doesn’t mean you’ll work in those places. It’s just where you can get more info about opportunities. You can also apply online through the Farmers website.