YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit is hiring that inspires and prepares young people for success. Junior Achievement helps them discover what’s possible in their lives.

It’s never too early to have a good idea, especially a money-making idea. Junior Achievement helps inspire and prepare students to succeed in a global economy. It’s hiring an education manager who has a background or experience in education.

“We want them to be able to implement our Junior Achievement programs across four counties,” said Michele Merkel, president of Junior Achievement Mahoning Calley.

Junior Achievement reaches schools in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties. It reached 9,275 students last school year in 39 schools.

One example was four years ago when Champion students tested Coolattas in the cafeteria.

They worked with Junior Achievement to develop a business plan and strategies to see if the idea was worth pursuing. The real test was better than reading about business plans in a book.

JA’s education manager helps bring those ideas to life.

“Work with educators, administration, and the curriculum implementation part,” Merkel said.

Today, the state treasurer was in Brookfield and Junior Achievement students told him what they’ve learned. Next year, every student will have a financial literacy mandate, and the education manager will help make sure schools are ready.

“It’s an important position to keep our school districts up to date with these mandates and how JA can fulfill those mandates,” Merkel said.

Junior Achievement is also hiring a program and special events manager. That’s more part-time.

To apply, Send a resume along with a cover letter and references to michele.merkel@ja.org with the subject line: Education Manager or Program & Special Manager.