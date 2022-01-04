YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a job fair this week in Youngstown. It has partners in nearly every field imaginable, which is a benefit to the job seeker.

The Youngstown College and Career Fair is Thursday downtown. It’s open to anyone, and many different employers will be represented. Many of the names you recognize. Also, various career paths will be represented.

Wasilwa Mwonyonyi represents the National Center for Urban Solutions, which is one of the hosts. It’s new to Youngstown and focuses on workforce, education, and healthcare. The group knows there are job openings, and is trying for a big turnout to match people with them.

“We’re really trying to revitalize the Valley and we know that they need sustainable jobs.

There’s been an unemployment pandemic pretty much going on,” Mwonyonyi said. “We’re trying to find quality individuals that are ready to work. That they can also earn industry recognized credentials.”

One of those credentials could include the FANUC arm. It’s a tool handling robot, which can pick and place. It’s used in packaging, spot welding and even painting. The National Center for Urban Solutions will also be featured with this job fair and what it has to offer, including Google IT classes and a place where you can get an STNA certification. The job fair has partners to reach a whole bunch of other fields.

“We have healthcare, manufacturing, universities, law enforcement, so it’s a little bit of everything,” Mwonyonyi said.

The Youngstown College and Career Fair is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 139 E. Boardman St, right across from the post office. For more information, call 330-333-8600.