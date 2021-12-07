(WKBN) – There’s a big push to hire workers in the Valley with a career fair this week. Jobs in health care, technology and manufacturing will be featured.

About 20 companies need to find employees. One of those is Xaloy in Austintown. They are looking for 15 to 20 people to help make giant metal screws.

“So pretty much everything you touch that is plastic – from your food container that has a plastic film over it to your safety glasses to your cell phone – that has plastic in it. This equipment – this product we make goes into plasticking equipment and pushes that plastic and produces those parts,” said Brad Quear, Process & Manufacturing Engineering manager.

Quear says their industry doesn’t see a lot of turnover, nor does it see the highs and lows of other factory careers. Machinists are in demand, but that isn’t all.

“We have manufacturing positions, we have engineering positions, programming positions and management positions,” he said.

They’ve been trying to fill those 15 to 20 jobs here since March. Pay starts at $17 an hour and goes up with experience, but that isn’t necessary.

“We are definitely willing to train people. We’d like for them to have at least some basic at least work history so that we know they are someone that is reliable and able to come to work,” said Human Resource Director Trudy Cheney.

Thursday’s job fair at Hollywood Gaming is a partnership between companies like Xaloy, the Youngstown-Warren Chamber of Commerce and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturer’s alliance. It will focus on jobs in the manufacturing, health care and technology fields. There will be groups to help connect workers with companies. If you have a resume, bring it with you.

“Bring the resume with you. Be prepared to fill out applications, talk to the employers,” said Julie Michael Smith, a spokesperson for the Project Manager Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition

It’s the first job fair for the Manufacturer’s Coalition, but it’s because of a desperate need to fill those positions. Companies like Xaloy are losing business opportunities because they don’t have enough workers.

“This is part of the supply chain issue. Not having the employees to produce the products that need to be produced is a big problem,” Cheney said.

Cheney says Xaloy’s benefits and paid time off start on day one. You don’t have to wait for those to start later.

Again, Xaloy is just one of about 20 companies hiring.

The Ohio To Work Mahoning Valley Job Fair runs this Thursday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mahoning Valley Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. You can get there on a WRTA bus.