CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you a natural networker? Then a career in financial services could be right for you.

Having someone you can trust helping to direct your financial path is important. Western & Southern Life has the tools. Right now, it’s hiring financial representatives.

“They are simply going out in the communities, building relationships and really educating families on how they can get themselves secure financially,” said Chelsea Greggs, agency manager.

A Western & Southern financial rep does not need a college degree. The company will help you acquire the proper license in order to start, and then go after the investments license.

“We do a lot of the education and training here where we’re known for award-winning training, that we put all of our reps through a two-year program. So it’s just really teaching them the ins and outs,” Greggs said.

Western & Southern has a local office in Austintown. The company has been in business for over 100 years. It has a variety of products to help people navigate insurance, retirement and investments.

An incoming financial rep should think about the customer first, be a good communicator, and be driven to produce results.

“They want to build relationships in the community they’re not afraid to get told no. They can go out and you know, make brand themselves market get involved,” Greggs said.

Western & Southern is adding financial reps, recognizing the growth potential in the area for individuals and businesses. The financial rep position comes with a huge support system from the home office, but the desire to be successful comes from you.

“You’re gonna have that support and the resources that you need to be successful, but are you able to hold yourself accountable and be very goal driven and in getting to where you want to go? Greggs asked.

Express interest in the job by email to chelsea.greggs@wslife.com. More information is available at Western & Southern Life, 320 S. Canfield-Niles Rd. Youngstown, or apply at WSLife.com/Careers