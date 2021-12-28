BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Business is booming for a Valley manufacturer. It needs more workers and right now is hiring entry-level positions.

General Extrusions can take aluminum and make it into just about anything, window frames, even recreational equipment for soccer and boating. It makes custom engineered products for the automotive and medical equipment fields, too.

“We’re growing. The orders are amazing. We’re tremendously busy,” said Director of Operations Jason Andre.

General Extrusions has been around 70 years. The operation runs nearly around the clock. GEI needs helpers. It’s an entry-level position with no experience necessary.

“We’ll teach you how to do everything you need to know, from running a saw, running punch equipment all the way to running robotic work cells,” Andre said.

The robotic work cell is one of those positions. It’s fancy equipment, which increases heat flow away from a heat source, particularly in electronics. A worker just needs to feed an entry chute and take product out of an exit chute, plus do some packaging.

General Extrusions provides plenty of variety with helpers, moving them around to break up the work.

“They can start here in the fabrication department, in our shipping and packaging department, in our extrusion department working on different areas of the equipment,” Andre said.

Working as a helper or working with the robotic work cell is the starting point of a career at General Extrusions. It’s in the process of implementing a new extrusion press, which should be ready for spring.

You can take the job to the next level. It’s all up to you.

“There are opportunities here to bid on jobs throughout the plant, moving up from helper positions, into our extrusion department, head shippers, things of that nature. All the way up to our maintenance position through our learner’s program that we run,” Andre said.

General Extrusions takes applications in person from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its facility at 4040 Lake Park Road in Youngstown. For more information call 330-783-0270.