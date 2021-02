JAC Management Group is looking for part-time security members, ushers and ticket-takers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New jobs are coming to Youngstown at the Covelli Centre and the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre for its 2021 season.

JAC Management Group is looking to round out its team, and openings are available immediately.

The company is looking for part-time security members, ushers and ticket-takers.

To apply, follow the link provided.