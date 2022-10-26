COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A job fair is scheduled for Columbiana County that is bringing together employers from several industries.

Employers in the manufacturing, technology and healthcare industry will be looking to hire Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crestview Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Rd., Columbiana.

Job seekers are encouraged, but not required, to register in advance online.

The job fair is being hosted by Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition.