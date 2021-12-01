Job fair planned for Mercer County prison

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is planning a job fair this month for its facility in Mercer County as well as locations in Albion and Cambridge Springs.

Dozens of positions are open including correctional officer trainee, nurse, record keeper, food safety instructor, educational guidance counselor, and more.

The job fair for SCI Mercer, 801 Butler Pike, is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other job fairs include:

SCI Albion, 10745 Route 18, Albion, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCI Cambridge, 451 Fullerton Ave., Cambridge Springs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to attend the job fairs. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property, and cellphones and other communication devices must be left locked inside the attendee’s vehicle. A mask or face covering is required.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and a career in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers.