AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a job fair in Austintown Monday afternoon.

NOV Tuboscope is looking to hire full-time pipe inspectors.

The job fair is happening from 1 to 4 p.m. at Home2 Suites by Hilton at 5580 Patriot Blvd.

You will be able to apply and be interviewed on the spot, just bring two forms of identification.