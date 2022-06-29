CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland assisted living facility is to hold a hiring event next week.

On Thursday, July 7 Ohio Living Lake Vista will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The facility has openings for LPNs, RNs, STNAs, nursing assistants, dietary assistants, servers and more. Signing bonuses are available for many positions.

Those who apply can contact Alex Meyer at 614-430-3606 with any questions.

Lake Vista includes home and apartment living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice and long-term care.

Lake Vista is located at 303 N. Mecca St. in Cortland.