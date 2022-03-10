COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Way Station in Columbiana is doing all it can to help job seekers find the perfect fit for them.

Thursday night, the agency held a job fair where people from around the area got to network.

Everything from jobs in retail to health care, manufacturing and administration were represented.

But then, The Way Station took it a step further.

“Not only are we introducing job seekers to potential employers, we’re helping to provide them with the tools that they need to succeed in their job hunt. We’re building resumes, we’re doing mock interviews and we’re helping them to navigate those job sites, like OhioMeansJobs.com,” said Chaney Nezbeth with The Way Station.

Anyone who took part in Thursday’s job fair was also given the opportunity to be paired with a personal shopper to help them pick out an interview outfit. All free of charge.