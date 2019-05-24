Joanie Abdu Center to give away mastectomy bras

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special donation has made it possible for many women in the Valley to get the bras they need following mastectomy surgery.

The specialized bras are costly and some insurance companies will only cover one or two a year, and those without insurance or limited coverage may be priced out of the much-needed garment.

Through a donation from ”I Support the Girls,” the Joanie Abdu Breast Comprehensive Breast Care Center received over $20,000 worth of the specialized bras, and the center plans to give them away.

Debrah Toman knows how important it is to have what you need following surgery. It helps physically and mentally.

“It was seriously the hand of God reaching out and giving people who can’t afford it and need new ones or their insurance company doesn’t pay for it. It really does make a difference when you can wear something new and you feel so much better about yourself,” Toman said.

The donation was organized by Jodi Morrison of Warren. Morrison got involved with “I Support the Girls” following her own mastectomy and arranged for the donation. As the Northeast Ohio affiliate, she collects and distributes bras, other intimate apparel and hygiene products to organizations throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Summit and Ashtabula counties.

“I wanted to come here because there is where I came to have my mastectomy. I wanted to give back,” Morrison said.

The bra giveaway is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown. Appointments aren’t required but are suggested by calling (330) 4804-2555.