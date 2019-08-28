Jewish Community Center threat suspect will be federally charged

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office will outline the new charges against 20-year-old James Reardon

(WKBN) – Federal charges are expected to be filed against the man accused of making threats against the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will outline the new charges against 20-year-old James Reardon, of New Middletown.

He has been held in jail since then.

New Middletown Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon posted a video on Instagram last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background.

The caption post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

New Middletown police learned about the post August 17 and arrested Reardon later that day after searching the home where he lives with his parents.