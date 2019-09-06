Jewish community center threat suspect to face federal judge

A New Middletown man will go before a federal judge for the first time Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown man will go before a federal judge for the first time Friday answering to threat charges surrounding the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

James Reardon, Jr., 20, is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. before Federal Magistrate Judge George J. Limbert in federal court in Youngstown.

Reardon is charged with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.

The federal charges were announced last week.

Prosecutors say Reardon posted a video on social media showing him shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background. The caption on the post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

A woman saw the video and reported it to New Middletown police on August 17.

Police searched Reardon’s home where several weapons were seized along with a gas mask, body armor and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

A filing was recorded Thursday naming Youngstown Attorney Ross T. Smith as Reardon’s attorney of record.