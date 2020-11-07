Jewish Community Center setting up synthetic ice skating rink

The rink will be open to the public for free starting November 28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s laying in pieces now, but the Jewish Community Center will begin Tuesday putting together its new outdoor ice rink with a curling lane.

Organizers say the rink has been in the planning for two to three years.

They found synthetic ice that won’t melt if temperatures are above freezing. The plan is to have the rink for at least the next five years.

“There really isn’t a ton of outdoor rinks in the Valley where people can come and skate on,” said Health and Wellness Director Laura Weymer. “Obviously, with the weather changing, Mill Creek Park doesn’t freeze a ton. We thought what if we found a special synthetic ice that people can skate on regardless of the temperature.”

The Jewish Community Center plans to have bonfires on Saturday nights.

Skate rentals are available for $3 to $4.

