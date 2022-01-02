YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown rang in the new year with some free ice skating Sunday.

People took to the ice for the center’s final day of skating season. The kick off to 2022 was complete with noise makers, a selfie station and hot chocolate.

The snowfall Sunday could not have come at a more perfect time.

“The joy of skating is to have the weather and have the snow so today is the perfect way to end our season,” said Casey Atkinson with the Jewish Community Center.

This is the Jewish Community Center’s second ice skating season. Last year the center had the rink open in the colder months and this year they moved the schedule to be open around the holidays.