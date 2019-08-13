Jewish Community Center presents life story books

Local members of the Jewish community were asked about their childhoods and memories -- then it was all documented in first-person narratives

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center presented its life story books Monday.

The Life Stories Project was done to help preserve the stories of 11 participants in the Jewish community.

“I think it just kind of helped them to remember they have a place in history in this community,” said Elizabeth Lehman, who worked on the project.

Over the past 10 weeks, Lehman and Shai Kahani, who started the project, interviewed the participants. They asked them about their childhoods, their relationships and just overall memories of their lives.

They then wrote books in a first-person narrative for each person.

“I think it was really important because it helped to connect people within the community to each other,” Lehman said.

Lehman said this is a project they plan to continue doing in the future.