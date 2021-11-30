Jewish Community Center opens its Winter Campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center has officially opened its winter campus.

The Winter Campus features an outdoor ice skating rink and a curling lane.

It’s free to the public and they do rent ice skates for anyone who may need them.

They also have an area with heaters, hot cocoa and they have different events for community members, like Hanukkah & Hot Cocoa coming up this Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

“We also have an ice shack and we do s’mores on Saturdays so it’s more than just ice skating. It’s a full experience for the family,” said Laura Weymer, membership and wellness director.

There will also be a New Year’s party Jan. 1, 2022. The winter campus is open until Jan. 2.

They are open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m. The week between Christmas and New Years, they will be open every day.

You can make reservations ahead of time by heading to JCC.org or simply show up during their open hours.